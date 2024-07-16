International firefighters join B.C. wildfire fight
B.C. firefighters are getting a helping hand from Australia and New Zealand in their battle against wildfires in the province.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says that 60 wildfire personnel are excepted to arrive in the province in the coming days to give provincial staff a break, and provide help as dry and hot weather is expected to persist this week, bringing an elevated wildfire risk.
The service says the first half of them are expected to arrive Friday, while 30 more will arrive on Sunday.
The wildfire service says a 20-person crew from Nova Scotia arrived in B.C. over the weekend.
The most recent wildfire data Tuesday shows 155 wildfires burning in the province with 21 fires sparked in the last day.
More than half of the fires are under control or being held but 59 remain out of control.
More than 700 firefighters have been assigned to tackle the fires along with 143 aviation units.
With files from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
Jack Black's Tenacious D bandmate faces backlash over comment about Trump assassination attempt
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has sparked outrage and had a show in Australia postponed after band member Kyle Gass made an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
'No room for complacency': New trend shows number of auto thefts decreasing across Canada
Following a peak in auto theft crimes in 2022 and 2023, the number of incidents in most of the country decreased in the first half of this year.
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
'Somebody who knows Canada well': Ambassador says of Trump running mate JD Vance
Canada's ambassador to the United States says Sen. JD Vance, the recently announced pick for former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, 'knows Canada well.'
DEVELOPING 2024 U.S. election latest: With Trump as its official presidential nominee, RNC enters second day
The Republican National Convention heads into its second day -- now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee. Here's the latest.
Weather warnings: Nearly all provinces and one territory facing higher-than-normal heat
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after B.C. mammoth statue set ablaze
Mounties say a 41-year-old man is facing possible criminal charges, including arson, after a driftwood mammoth sculpture was set ablaze Monday in Colwood, B.C.
-
Firefighting crews from Australia and New Zealand on the way to help B.C. fire fight
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
-
Mounties say man with bra on head tried to stab stranger in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: The heat wave is here...and it's staying for at least a week
A heat warning is in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta.
-
Weather warnings: Nearly all provinces and one territory facing higher-than-normal heat
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
-
Case backlog at Alberta medical examiner's office spurs call to regulate drug supply
On average, death investigations in Alberta are taking nine months to complete. Investigations that require more time are considered backlogged. In 2023, there were more than 1,400 cases, nearly four times more than in 2022
Calgary
-
Emergency crews work to recover body in Calgary's Bow River
Police and firefighters are working to recover a body from the Bow River on Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Prolonged heat event begins, daytime highs between 28 C to 36 C for at least a week
Heat warnings have been expanded across the Prairies due to persistent heat overtaking the region.
-
Historic plane to be removed from inside Calgary office building
A Canadian-made bush plane that's long been a part of the atrium of a Calgary office building will soon have a new place to live.
Lethbridge
-
Country artist recalls singing 'Freedom' at Coutts blockade, court hears
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
-
City of Lethbridge using AI to detect, reduce contamination rate in blue, green carts
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic despite heat wave
Southern Alberta farmers were happy to receive some of the wettest weather in recent years this spring.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
-
Manitoba man who rammed gates of Rideau Hall granted statutory release
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck in 2020 to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted statutory release.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Regina
-
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
-
'It's a great experience': Fans reminisce as cleanup begins for Country Thunder Saskatchewan
Country Thunder Saskatchewan has wrapped up its 2024 iteration – with cleanup teams out in full force Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Labour groups apply to intervene in appeal of Sask. law that forces workers to 'out' trans youth
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
-
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
-
Canada apologizes for wrongfully labelling Dakota, Lakota as refugees
The Dakota and Lakota First Nations waited 261 years for Monday's apology.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flooding in Peel Region causing manhole covers to rise: police
Heavy rain in the Greater Toronto Area is causing manhole covers in parts of Peel Region to lift off the ground, police say.
-
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
-
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Montreal
-
Amazon warehouse workers sound alarm ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16-17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers.
-
Despite an industrial past, Montreal's Lachine Canal now a popular fishing spot
Live music pulses through the air as Henry Leung casts a lure into the murky waters of the Lachine Canal at a site wedged between a noisy festival and the high-rises of Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood.
-
Pascal Vincent becomes head coach of the Laval Rocket
Quebecer Pascal Vincent has been hired as head coach by the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens' club-school confirmed Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
-
Sale prices for homes over $1M rose 8 per cent in 2024
Sales of luxury homes in Ottawa rose in the first half of 2024, signaling heightened market confidence among buyers and sellers, according to a new report by real estate giant Engel and Volkers.
-
Family near Brockville, Ont. struggling to find summer camps for their two autistic children
A family from just outside of Brockville, Ont. is running out of options for their two autistic children to go to summer camp this year.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes, thunderstorm watches in N.S. lifted
Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.
-
Nova Scotia inmate dies at medium security prison: Correctional Service Canada
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
-
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
London
-
Highway 402 closure due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London region
Another wave of thunderstorms may develop this morning which could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail.
Kitchener
-
Body recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police said a body has been recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
-
Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
Northern Ontario
-
Police stress safety on trails after another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont.
Following another fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, this time in Powassan, Ontario Provincial Police are calling on ATV drivers to take every safety precaution they can before going out in the trails.
-
Single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 near Burk’s Falls
A 68-year-old from Oshawa has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Strong Township on Monday.
-
Motorcycle, moose collide on Hwy. 17 in northwestern Ont.
A 74-year-old motorcycle driver was injured last week when he collided with a moose.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
-
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
-
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.