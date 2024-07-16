International firefighters join B.C. wildfire fight

B.C. firefighters are getting a helping hand from Australia and New Zealand in their battle against wildfires in the province.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says that 60 wildfire personnel are excepted to arrive in the province in the coming days to give provincial staff a break, and provide help as dry and hot weather is expected to persist this week, bringing an elevated wildfire risk.

The service says the first half of them are expected to arrive Friday, while 30 more will arrive on Sunday.

The wildfire service says a 20-person crew from Nova Scotia arrived in B.C. over the weekend.

The most recent wildfire data Tuesday shows 155 wildfires burning in the province with 21 fires sparked in the last day.

More than half of the fires are under control or being held but 59 remain out of control.

More than 700 firefighters have been assigned to tackle the fires along with 143 aviation units.

