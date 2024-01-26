Instructor who praised Hamas 'no longer an employee,' Vancouver college says

An instructor from a Vancouver college who was placed on leave after praising Hamas is "no longer an employee," the school confirmed Friday.

Langara College launched an internal investigation into Natalie Knight's conduct after she was recorded at a pro-Palestinian rally describing the massacre of Israeli citizens carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7 as an "amazing, brilliant offensive."

The governments of Canada and many other nations around the world have declared Hamas – which has called for the elimination of Israel and the killing of Jewish people – a terrorist organization.

Langara's investigation ultimately determined Knight's remarks were "not clearly outside the bounds of protected expression," and she was initially expected to return to work, according to an online statement the college published Friday.

The statement does not name Knight, but refers to an employee who made remarks at an off-campus event that do not reflect the school's values.

Langara said the instructor's return came with an expectation that she would comply with all college policies supporting a "safe, respectful and inclusive" learning environment, and that she would "take care to ensure any future remarks could not reasonably be interpreted as celebrating violence against civilians."

"The employee proceeded to engage in activities contrary to the expectations laid out by the college, and as a result this employee is not long an employee," the statement reads.

Langara did not provide any further details about what those "acitvities" entailed.

The college's student newspaper, The Voice, reported this week that Knight attended a rally close to campus and announced she was returning to work.

The newspaper quoted Knight as telling the crowd: "I've been reinstated as an instructor with no disciplinary actions, which means we won… It means I did nothing wrong. It means none of you are doing anything wrong."

In response to Friday's update, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs issued a statement saying it was "encouraged" by Langara's decision.

"Accountability matters, and this is a step that will help restore trust between the college and its Jewish and Israeli students, staff, and faculty," wrote Nico Slobinsky, the CIJA's Pacific region vice-president.

"There should be absolutely no room for the glorification of terrorism and antisemitism at any post-secondary institution in Canada."

Langara's update was addressed to the college community, and acknowledged the strife and tension over recent months stemming from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, while condemning both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

"The violence in the Middle East has caused pain and division in many of our communities," it said. "Everyone deserves to feel safe in our campus community. Our aim is to provide an environment where differing views can be held and expressed in a way that promotes human dignity for all and protects the safety of our students and staff."