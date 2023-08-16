Increase in bear activity prompts food ban in 3 Coquitlam parks

Due to concerns over an increase in bear activity, three parks in Coquitlam are banning visitors from bringing in food and leaving garbage behind.

The city, in a statement, says stepping up patrols to remove trash has not been effective at decreasing the bear activity, which has included the animals accessing "coolers and picnics."

The impacted parks are are Hockaday Park, Galette Park and Karley Crescent.

"The city is asking all park users and visitors to the areas along the Coquitlam River to not bring food into the area, and to pack out any garbage that they pack in," the statement says.

Bylaw officers will be increasing patrols and signs informing people of the new rule have been installed.

In terms of reporting bear activity, "wildlife attractants, improper storage of attractants or wildlife accessing attractants" can be reported to the city by calling 604-927-3660 or emailing UrbanWildlife@coquitlam.ca.

The BC Conservation Officer Service should be called when a bear damages property or threatens public safety, the city's statement adds. The BC COS can be reached at 1-877-952-7277.