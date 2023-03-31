IHIT releases photos of suspects sought after murder of former doctor in West Vancouver

Homicide investigators have released photos of a pair of suspects believed to be connected to the fatal stabbing of a former doctor in West Vancouver earlier this month.

In a news release Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it believes the death of 55-year-old Francis Este was targeted, and investigators hope someone will recognize the suspects and come forward.

The West Vancouver Police Department was called to reports of a man suffering from serious injuries in an underground parking lot at an apartment building in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue just before 5 p.m. on March 21.

"When West Vancouver police members arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries resulting from multiple stab wounds," IHIT said in its release. "BC Ambulance Services and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue attempted life-saving measures, however, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

IHIT said Este was not known to police, but they don't believe this was a random act.

"We believe this was a targeted incident that may be related to other events involving Dr. Este throughout the past few months," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, asking that anyone with information on the circumstances leading up to his death to contact IHIT.

Court records show Este — a retired urologist — was involved in a number of legal disputes with family members regarding valuable real estate, including a mansion on West Vancouver's Bellevue Avenue that was destroyed by a fire in 2015.

The fire was deemed suspicious and became the subject of an arson investigation, but charges were never laid. Documents show the property belonged to the Este family.

The suspects wanted in connection with Este's murder were caught on CCTV footage and investigators are hoping the public can help identify them.

"If you recognize either of these two men, please contact IHIT immediately," said Pierotti.

The IHIT information line can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Abigail Turner