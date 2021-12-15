'If it's not necessary, don't go': B.C. health minister advises against domestic travel

B.C.'s Minister of Health expressed support for the federal government's advisory against non-essential international travel on Wednesday, and took it a step further, suggesting provincial residents rethink domestic travel, as well.

"It's pretty simple," said Adrian Dix. "If it's not necessary, don't go."

The federal advisory comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly around the world. It's scheduled to be in place for four weeks, after which federal officials plan to reassess the epidemiological situation.

An advisory from the Health Ministry said Dix would also give an update on COVID-19, though it did not provide any additional information about the contents of that update.

On Tuesday, Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that B.C.'s total for confirmed Omicron cases had quadrupled since Friday. There were 44 confirmed cases of the concerning variant in the province as of the last update, with more expected in the coming days.

The health officials also provided updated modelling on the pandemic in B.C. in their wide-ranging briefing on Tuesday.

The modelling's worst-case scenario showed that B.C. could see cases explode to 2,000 per day by the end of the month, while hospitalizations could be near the province's previous daily maximum by early January.

Not all of the projections were that dire, however, and Henry stressed that there is "a lot of uncertainty" in the modelling.

The province did not announce any new, Omicron-related restrictions on Tuesday, but once again strongly encouraged the public to keep holiday gatherings small, to continue following the indoor mask mandate, and to get a booster vaccine dose as soon as possible.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel