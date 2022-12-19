Icy conditions on Metro Vancouver roads make for messy Monday commute

Reports of multiple vehicle incidents and stalls are pouring in across Metro Vancouver Monday morning, as a cold snap brings icy conditions and travel chaos to the region.

Emergency crews were out in North Vancouver and Burnaby before 9 a.m., according to updates from DriveBC on Twitter.

Highway 1 was the subject of five alerts by the province’s transportation ministry within a single hour, as stalled vehicles blocked lanes and created congestion.

“Emergency crews have now completely shut down the #GrandviewHWY off-ramp from #BCHWY1 due to hazardous conditions and multiple incidents,” DriveBC tweeted out around 8:30 a.m.

⚠#BCHwy1 - Multiple stalled vehicles WB/NB on the #IronworkersMemorialBridge midspan in the right lane, crews en route, please drive carefully and expect delays. Winter conditions present, please be prepared. #NorthVan #YVR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 19, 2022

At the scene of the offramp, a garbage truck was among the vehicles seen sliding around on the ice. One hour later, the vehicle incident had been cleared and the ramp was reopened, according to DriveBC.

People across the region are being asked to stay home and avoid travel unless it’s essential.