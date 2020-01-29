VANCOUVER -- The province's auto insurer is taking steps to increase accountability, its CEO says.

Nicolas Jimenez will address the new initiatives, which he says will also improve transparency at ICBC, in a news conference Wednesday morning.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 11 a.m.

B.C.'s attorney general, David Eby, will also be at the event.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.