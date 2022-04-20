'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts

B.C. Highway Patrol said they pulled over the driver of this vehicle near Castlegar on April 14, 2022. (BC Highway Patrol/Twitter) B.C. Highway Patrol said they pulled over the driver of this vehicle near Castlegar on April 14, 2022. (BC Highway Patrol/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener