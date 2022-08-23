'I'm just at a loss for words': Newlyweds' luggage, valuables stolen in Stanley Park

A recently married couple who stopped in Vancouver on the way to their honeymoon had everything but the clothes on their backs stolen in Stanley Park.

The couple is from the Toronto area, but got married in Canmore, Alta.

After the wedding, they drove to Vancouver with some friends to spend a few days in a city they “had heard so much about” before heading down to Los Angeles.

On Monday morning, they arrived too early to check in to the hotel, so the couple and their friends decided to rent some bikes and tour Stanley Park.

When they got back to their rented car, they discovered everything was gone.

“There’s obviously like a systemic issue with the city that needs to be taken care of,” said newlywed Mac Whale.

Six suitcases, backpacks, electronics, and family jewelry were stolen.

“I’m super anxious, I’m angry, and I’m just at a loss for words to be honest,” said Whalen’s wife Kaitlin Harnadek.

What shocked the victims the most is that no one in the city seemed surprised by the crime.

“So why isn’t there a sign? Why isn’t there a city-funded camera?” Whalen questioned about the parking lot in the park.

The victims seemed resigned to the idea that they will likely never see any of the items again. This includes a locket Whalen gave to his grandmother when his grandfather passed away.

“She wore it for 15 years after he died, and never took it off, and then gave it to Kaitlin right before she passed,” said Whalen.

The loss is still being counted, but at least $25,000 worth of goods was stolen, and their friends have set-up a GoFundMe page.

Instead of touring the city, the couple spent most of Tuesday in the passport office, because they are supposed to be heading to California for their honeymoon on Wednesday, but their passports were taken too.