'I feel violated': Call for B.C. mayor's resignation over post on 'other side' of residential schools

Vancouver -

A member of a B.C. First Nation is calling on a local mayor to resign after he shared a post on social media suggesting there was an "other side" to residential schools.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb took the first minutes of a council meeting on Tuesday to address a social media post he shared last week. While the post appears to have been taken down, a screenshot of it was shared by Williams Lake First Nation and its subject matter was discussed by councillors at the meeting.

According to that screenshot, Cobb shared a lengthy message that claimed "new generations" of Indigenous people "just want to be victims."

At the start of his statement, Cobb apologized for the impact the post had.

"I have never supported the concept of residential schools as I learned of the heartbreak that was inflicted on many First Nations communities," he said Tuesday. "In hindsight, and I never anticipated or intended to offend or make light of the residential schools and for those I offended I apologize and I’m seriously sorry. Very, very sorry."

Cobb then quickly pivoted to chastising the local First Nation for publishing a letter in response to the post, calling it "a personal attack," and saying "this type of dialogue does nothing to strengthen any type of relationship that we've been trying to build."

"Not that long ago we had a council-to-council meeting with Williams Lake First Nation and I thought we had an agreement that when there's issues like this that arose, or concerns, that we would not use the media as an avenue for discussion," Cobb said.

That letter, which was published by the nation on Oct. 29, called the social media post "a slap in the face."

"Bluntly stated, there is no place for Mayor Cobb or his dogma in today's world," the letter said. "He may hide behind the fact that he is 'merely sharing a post' but his agenda is clear."

CALL FOR RESIGNATION

During the council meeting, Charlene Belleau who is from Williams Lake First Nation, called for Cobb to step down.

"I feel hurt, I feel violated as a matriarch coming from our communities that have fought hard for our women and our children," she said.

"As the mayor, responsible for your leadership to your council, I demand your resignation effective immediately … In my view, you've abused your position as a mayor. You've caused harm to the relationship with First Nations leadership."

Cobb was also criticized by councillors at Tuesday's meeting.

"The suggestion that one is merely forwarding another's opinion on residential schools is wrong," said Coun. Scott Nelson. "It is repugnant and particularly when the entire country is working to heal and embrace and honour and understand. There is no other side to the residential schools."

Coun. Jason Ryall said he wouldn't call for the mayor's resignation but said he needed to "do better."

"Your public and social media comments have at times been both tone-deaf and insensitive. And if you want to think it, I can't stop you from thinking it, but bloody well don't say it," Ryall said.

"Join me in taking some cultural awareness training, think before you speak, take a social media workshop, have a little tact, man. And if you can't or won't do better then I suggest you revisit your decision to run for office again."