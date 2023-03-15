'I don't want to give up on this place': Artists rally for The Beaumont Studios amid financial hardship

The future of a beloved space for artists and creatives in Vancouver is in jeopardy after nearly two decades—unless the community steps up to help.

Jude Kusnierz, who founded The Beaumont Studios in 2004, is campaigning for financial support as the non-profit arts organization struggles to make its rent payments.

“Since 2019, the organization has been facing severe financial challenges, with rent and property tax obligations increasing by an overwhelming 20 per cent in just three years,” Kusnierz wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.

The following day, she told CTV News that the studio’s rent and property taxes have gone up to over $42,000 a month, and the support of city grants and tax breaks hasn’t been enough to keep the organization out of debt.

“I hate using the word crisis—it’s like we’re in triage,” Kusnierz said. “We’re just trying to get to this point where we stop the bleeding so that we can carry on real conversations with our landlord that move us forward to stable ground and define a future together.”

She says the landlord doesn’t want to see the studio close, but he’s unable to shoulder the burden of challenges due to the pandemic, property tax increases, development pressures and record inflation.

Four days after setting up a GoFundMe page, the studio has received more than $13,000 of its $42,000 donation goal.

ARTISTS STRUGGLING TO SUPPORT ARTISTS

Catherine Andersen, a local dance instructor and long-time friend of Kusnierz, is among the dozens of donors to the campaign, but worries artists helping artists can only go so far.

“In the creative community, we do what we can, but we’re often paid less and stretched thin in terms of what we can offer,” Andersen told CTV News.

She says it’s important for people outside her community—who may have deeper pockets—to understand how the arts benefit the city as a whole.

“Like how it makes Vancouver a more liveable place to be, how it benefits local business, how it puts us on the map with tourists,” Andersen explains.

According to a recent report by the Eastside Arts District in Vancouver, arts and culture industries contributed $7.9 billion to B.C.’s GDP in 2017—surpassing $5.8 billion in contributions from the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sectors as well as $6.3 billion brought in through utilities.

The same 2021 report, titled A City Without Art? No Net Loss Plus!, found just over 50 per cent of spaces used by artists over the past 10 years have been lost or converted.

“In a recent survey, 77 per cent of artists responded that they are seeking to relocate,” the report noted, citing rental increases, redevelopment, change in property ownership or demolition as reasons.

‘WE INSPIRE PEOPLE HERE EVERYDAY’

Kusnierz says she’s invited the new city council to The Beaumont Studios in an effort to show them “we’re more than a cultural space.”

On top of the 100 full-time artists who learn a living through the studio, Kusnierz says the organization employs dozens of staff and offers a space for a variety of community events and workshops.

One example of unique endeavors the non-profit promotes is The Beaumont Boutique—a vintage, second-hand and up-cycled clothing shop situated within the studio property.

Leta Forbister took over the space in 2021 and says the boutique offers sewing workshops and affordable alteration options, plus she donates clothing to a low-income residential building nearby.

“The manager at the Yukon House told me that they often don’t get donations, so often I’ll take clothes over or they’ll come pick up stuff,” Forbister told CTV news, referring to the shelter at 2088 Yukon Street.

On March 25, The Beaumont Boutique is putting on a spring pop-up event with over 20 vendors, which Forbister hopes will support the studio’s livelihood.

“I don’t want to give up on this place. I just am going to put my heart and soul in it,” said Forbister. “We need a chance to make a difference in this city where places just get destroyed because of developers and money. Because there’s more to life than that. People who do art are beautiful people expressing themselves…We inspire people here every day.”

Kusnierz says she’s already planning her next conversation with city council.

“I feel like we've just got all of our little bodies in little holes in this ship that’s sinking, and we just need them to come along and do some repairs so that we can just set sail.”