Husband charged with 2nd-degree murder in Surrey woman's stabbing death

The husband of the woman stabbed to death in Surrey last week has been charged with second-degree murder, investigators announced Friday.

The charge was laid against 40-year-old Surrey resident Navinder Gill, who is accused of stabbing his wife, Harpreet Kaur Gill, to death on Dec. 7, according to a statement from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Navinder Gill was arrested at the scene of the crime on the night of the killing, but he was released from custody the following day.

The accused was rearrested on Thursday and charged Friday, IHIT said.

Surrey RCMP responded to a townhome near 127 Street and 66 Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman – later identified as Harpreet Kaur Gill – suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries, prompting IHIT to take over the case.

The victim was the mother of at least one child in elementary school. A letter was sent to parents from MJ Norris Elementary in Surrey the day after the crime saying the school community suffered a “tragic loss.”

“A parent at our school was the victim of a serious incident and we are heartbroken for the family. This is a devastating loss,” the letter reads. It also offered counselling services for students.