The results of a necropsy conducted on a humpback whale found dead in Tsawwassen suggest the animal had been struck by a ship.

Found dead on Nov. 16, the whale was towed from the waters near the BC Ferries terminal and a necropsy was performed the same day. The results released Wednesday say the female's death is "consistent with catastrophic ship strike with propeller injuries," officials said in a statement.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating.

A necropsy on an orca calf was also performed on Nov. 16. The small killer whale was found dead near Nootka Island, off the west coast of Vancouver Island, two days prior.

A DNA sample was collected and officials were able to determine that the whale was transient, not a member of the endangered Southern Resident pods.

The examination revealed the whale had been born alive and likely died three to five days later. It is believed that the whale was either separated from its mother, neglected or failed to thrive.

Further analysis will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Blood and tissue samples were taken and results are expected in two to three weeks.