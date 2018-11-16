Humpback whale found dead near Tsawwassen ferry terminal: DFO
The body of a humpback whale that washed up near a BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen is seen. Nov. 16, 2018. (CTV Chopper 9)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 11:06AM PST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 11:26AM PST
A dead humpback whale has been discovered near the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen.
It's unclear how the cetacean died, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it will be performing a necropsy to help determine the cause.
The humpback, which was found near the Tsawwassen causeway, will first have to be moved. Fisheries and Oceans said its Marine Mammal Response Team will be working with the local First Nation to transport the carcass to another location.
BC Ferries responded to the discovery on Twitter, and said sailings have not been affected.
“We are saddened to hear about the whale that washed up near our terminal,” BC Ferries wrote. “We’d like to let our customers know that traffic is flowing normally at this time.”
More to come…
We are saddened to hear about the whale that washed up near our terminal at Tsawwassen this morning. We’d like to let our customers know that traffic is flowing normally at this time. We will provide updates throughout the day. #BCFerries #BCFHeadsUp ^kb— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) November 16, 2018