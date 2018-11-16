

CTV Vancouver





A dead humpback whale has been discovered near the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen.

It's unclear how the cetacean died, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it will be performing a necropsy to help determine the cause.

The humpback, which was found near the Tsawwassen causeway, will first have to be moved. Fisheries and Oceans said its Marine Mammal Response Team will be working with the local First Nation to transport the carcass to another location.

BC Ferries responded to the discovery on Twitter, and said sailings have not been affected.

“We are saddened to hear about the whale that washed up near our terminal,” BC Ferries wrote. “We’d like to let our customers know that traffic is flowing normally at this time.”

More to come…