Now that we’re months into the pandemic, the "new normal" isn’t exactly new anymore. Over the summer, things like wearing masks, planning for longer lines, and keeping distance from our neighbours have become second nature. The warm weather also provided the motivation and opportunity to tackle home improvement projects and (safely) enjoy the outdoors.

As we wave goodbye to summer and begin to embrace fall, we’re trading in parks for the great indoors. Rather than frequent restaurant patio visits, we’ll be cooking more meals at home. Instead of play dates and get-togethers with our bubbles, families will be spending more time at home, with evenings on their patio and video calls from the couch.

So now, it’s important to make sure you – and your home – are ready for winter. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned so far, it’s that being prepared makes life a whole lot easier.

The first thing to do is find opportunities to make your home more efficient. Here are a few simple ways to cut your energy consumption and bills:

Switch old light bulbs for LEDs

Install low flow showerheads to save on water

Use power bars to easily cut the power to devices and chargers when they aren’t in use

Automate your thermostat with smart home hubs

Put draft stoppers on the doors in your house

Replace the weather strips on your windows and doors

The second thing to do as you prepare for winter is to make sure your home insurance is up to date, to help protect yourself, your family, and your home.

Have you made any big updates or renovations? If you’ve made changes to your home – like a new deck, pool, or hot tub – you should let your insurer know. This will ensure your insurance policy is up to date, so your hard work is covered in case anything happens. BCAA Home Insurance offers great coverage for British Columbians, and you can get a quote and buy a policy from the safety and comfort of your own home. Plus, members save up to 20% on BCAA Home Insurance.

Winter always presents a new set of challenges, but as the days get shorter and air gets crisp, the right insurance coverage will make it just a little bit easier to relax at home. To learn more, visit bcaa.com/home.