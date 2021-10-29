How To Be A 'Gold Getter' With Tan France

VANCOUVER -

It is small business month in Canada. Entrepreneur Tan France joined CTV Morning Live to talk about his exciting partnership with American Express Canada.

His goal is to inspire Canadian small business owners to become "Gold Getters."

France rose to fame on the popular Netflix reboot of Queer Eye. However, prior to that experience France learned first-hand what it was like to run a small business.

France started Kingdom & State in the U.K. in 2009 and brought it to America in 2011.

His clothing brand required a lot of work. As he built his brand from scratch he experienced a lot of hurdles along the way.

He even worked multiple side jobs to stay afloat when times were tough.

The perserverance paid off and Kingdom & State became a big success. He was able to sell the business and retire at the age of 33.

France has partnered with American Express Canada to share a tool he wished he had when he was starting out.

The newly refreshed American Express Business Gold Rewards Card offers freedom and flexibility that supports small business goals.

The card offers many features such as protecting business purchases, easy-to use account management tools and a plethora of options to redeem rewards points.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to hear inspirational advice from Tan France for Canadian entrepreneurs.

American Express Canada:

Tan France: