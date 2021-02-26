ABBOTSFORD -- Older homes contain a potential health hazard that needs to be considered during renovations.

Asbestos can cause serious long term health issues and potentially death if exposed.

For homeowners it can be stressful to learn that a home has asbestos.

Anton Van Dyk from Centra Windows joined CTV Morning Live and emphasized that homeowners should not panic.

Van Dyk explained that in the early 1990's it was widely used in British Columbia as a building material.

If asbestos is suspected in the home people should not touch or move it.

Asbestos becomes harmful when it is airborne.

Only qualified professionals should remove asbestos.

Centra Employee Owners have been highly trained for high risk abatement.

Rigorous measures are taken to ensure homeowners are protected during removal.

Workers safety is taken very seriously with crews wearing full hazmat suits and using specialized Asbestos rated HEPA vacuums for any remaining particles.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn all the tips Anton Van Dyk from Centra Windows shared when it comes to dealing with Asbestos.