VANCOUVER -- Living in the West Coast means dealing with strong Pacific storms.

These systems drench the coast with soaking rains and are often paired with very strong wind gusts.

The team at Centra Windows has always been focused on what they can do to ensure their windows perform in those environments.

The good news is that Centra Windows are made locally in Langley. That means they are specifically made to withstand what the B.C. climate throws at them.

Centra Windows has an on-site test booth that windows are placed in to simulate a strong West Coast storm.

This means the windows are exposed to the equivalent of eight inches of water per hour at 120 km/h wind speeds.

This forces the window into a situation where it has to manage the water. A window that performs well is a window that drains faster than the water comes in.

For homeowners with older windows, leaks can be problematic. Anton Van Dyk of Centra Windows share a few simple solutions for the short term.

Weather stripping should be inspected for wear and tear. If the weather stripping is damaged then a replacement can be purchased at a hardware store.

Keeping drainage paths clean will also reduce the risk of leaky windows.

Windows can easily get filled with dust, gunk and debris. This can be flushed out with a bottle of water and then during the next rainstorm it should be able to manage the water more efficiently.

For more tips for your household check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram