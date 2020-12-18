COQUITLAM -- This year marks the fourth annual Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest.

The team at Centra recieved over 500 nominations.

They selected a story of perserverance, strength, fear and courage that was submitted by Kim Muir.

Muir is the daughter of Frances Rees from Coquitlam who is this years winner.

Rees and Muir both lost their husbands over the past few years.

This has made for a difficult time for the entire family, including Muirs three children.

To add to their challenges, their Coquitlam home is nearly 50 years old and in need of new windows.

The team at Centra couldn't be happier to provide these windows and make their home more comfortable.

Not only will this renovation maximize comfort, but it will also improve the energy efficiency of the home.