A group of housing protesters have blocked the entrances to Vancouver City Hall, forcing councillors to move Tuesday's meeting to another location.

Members of the Our Homes Can't Wait Coalition are speaking out about a planned development at 58 West Hastings Street, the site of a former homeless encampment that was cleared out last year.

Protesters want officials to ensure every one of the project's 231 units are rented out at the welfare and pension rate of $375. Planning documents on the city website only guarantee one-third will be made available at that rate.

"With at least 1,200 homeless individuals living in the Downtown Eastside alone, 77 units will do little to address the mounting crisis we face today," the coalition said in a news release.

"We, the poor and the homeless of the Downtown Eastside will not sit idly as our elected officials deprive us of the housing we need … we will fight for our lives and our right to live with dignity."

The group has vowed to block access to City Hall for the entire day. Members also briefly stormed the city's buildings and permits department then left.

As a result of the protest, officials moved the day's city council meeting to another undisclosed property.

