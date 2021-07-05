VANCOUVER -- A homicide investigation is underway in Abbotsford after a man was found dead in a parking lot.

Abbotsford police say they were called to the parking lot off Clinton Avenue at Clearbrook Park shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers found a man's body.

"The investigation is in its very early stages; the victim's identity, motive and cause of death are unknown," Abbotsford police said in a news release. "Foul play is suspected."

The investigation has been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, though Abbotsford officers, major crimes detectives and the forensic identification unit are still on scene.

IHIT says it will release more information when it's available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.