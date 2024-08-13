Homes, cabins and outbuildings lost to wildfires in B.C.'s Kootenays

Officials have shared details on the devastation caused by the Komonko Creek and Nemo Creek wildfires burning in B.C.'s Kootenays.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay confirmed Monday afternoon that homes, cabins and outbuildings have been lost and damaged as a result of the two wildfires, which remain burning out of control.

"Our thoughts are with residents who have suffered such great loss," said Walter Popoff, director of Electoral Area "H," in a statement.

"We know residents have been anxiously awaiting news about the status of their properties and appreciate their patience and understanding during these challenging times, as the primary concern remains the safety of first responders and residents."

According to the update, the Komonko Creek blaze has destroyed three single-family homes and 11 outbuildings, and damaged two additional homes and two outbuildings.

The Nemo Creek blaze has destroyed two seasonal cabins and two outbuildings, and caused damage to one additional cabin.

The two wildfires are part of the Slocan Lake Complex, which also includes the Ponderosa and Mulvey Creek fires.

'Ongoing dangerous conditions'

A rapid damage assessment of the area was conducted as soon as it was safe to do so, RDCK officials said, and took multiple days due to "ongoing dangerous conditions."

But the situation has improved since the wildfires prompted an evacuation order for the Village of Slocan late last month, forcing hundreds of residents to flee.

The evacuation order – which covered 208 properties in Slocan and more than 300 in the surrounding area – was lifted Monday, though residents remain on evacuation alert.

In a social media post, Slocan Mayor Jessica Lunn urged anyone driving through the area to "exercise extreme caution" due to various remaining hazards, including falling trees.

"Cedar trees are particularly hazardous as they can burn from the inside out, appearing intact before suddenly collapsing," Lunn wrote. "Other hazards include heavy equipment, ash pits, unstable terrain, increased landslide risks, damaged trails, and potential flooding or debris flows."

The latest on local evacuation orders and alerts is available on the RDCK website.

With files from The Canadian Press