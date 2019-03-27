

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are searching for a black sedan after a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Wednesday morning in Burnaby.

The 27-year-old victim was struck near 14th Avenue and Newcombe Street just before 1 a.m., then dragged a short distance by the vehicle.

Burnaby RCMP said the man suffered a broken leg, and the driver left the scene.

The cause of the crash hasn't been confirmed, but investigators believe the driver and pedestrian know each other, and were involved in some kind of dispute.

They don't believe there's a threat to public safety.

Mounties said they're confident once they can speak more with the victim, they will be able to track down a suspect.