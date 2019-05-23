

CTV News Vancouver





Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a senior in Richmond, B.C. then drove off Wednesday morning.

The victim was crossing the street with his wife at Gilbert and Blundell roads when a car hit him at around 8 a.m.

"The vehicle involved fled the scene with no efforts by the driver to render assistance to the injured man," Richmond RCMP said in a news release. "The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. His wife was luckily not struck."

Police believe the vehicle was a dark-coloured sedan and that it was left with signs of damage.

The Richmond RCMP's criminal collision investigation team has been put on the case. Anyone who has information on what happened, or dash cam footage taken in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.