

Maurice Cacho, Special to CTV Vancouver





Moving out of the bustling city can bring you closer to nature and all the adventures that await.

But having easy access to the great outdoors isn't enough. You need a community of like-minded people to truly take advantage of Canada's greatest playgrounds for adults and families – like B.C.'s beautiful Okanagan.

Having expert guides and instructors on hand can also help.

Fortunately, Predator Ridge, a year-round community just south of Vernon, offers its residents all they need to enjoy the best the Okanagan has to offer, right in their own backyard. Here are 10 of the activities and experiences available.

1. Serve up some fun

Residents and guests can practice their strokes or challenge opponents on four new tennis courts perched right in the heart of the community.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or brand new to the game, consider taking a lesson as part of Predator Ridge’s new tennis program. It’s run by head instructor Milos Pospisil, who has almost three decades of experience and won an award for coaching from Tennis Canada.

2. Hike a stone's throw from home

Nestled in the Okanagan, Predator Ridge offers some of Canada’s best hiking trails with picturesque vistas right in residents' backyard. There are more than 35 kms of trails to explore, from a simple loop around Birdie Lake to a challenging hike up to a lookout that offers stunning views of Lake Okanagan and so much more. From paved paths to crushed stone and natural earth, all routes are pet-friendly.

3. Find peace

Escape the confines of a yoga studio and find the perfect balance between body and mind by practising on one of their three outdoor platforms. For year-round yogis, residents can use an indoor studio that hosts weekly classes and specialty workshops.

4. Taste the best

With more than 100 wineries surrounding Predator Ridge, the community hosts a variety of tasting events on-site. Other special events include “Hike, Yoga and Wine” nights that combine light activity with a special glass of the region’s finest at the end.

You can also venture to nearby wineries with a guided tour from Elite Mile. They do the driving between the lodge and the wineries, leaving you to enjoy the rest.

5. Follow the tracks

While the Okanagan is known for its mild winter, it also has a reputation for smooth, dry snow. Combine that with a 1,200-acre backyard and you’ve got the perfect recipe for great snowshoeing.

Predator Ridge residents are known for their active snowshoeing, so you can easily follow tracks or use the existing marked trails.

6. Ride the Ridge

Whether your cycling preference is for flat paths or rocky trails, there’s no shortage of routes to explore in and around Predator Ridge.

Residents and their guests will want to check out the community’s new Granite trail. Not sure where to start? Follow a guided tour to learn the area’s best rides. Predator Ridge also has a fleet of bikes – from mountain bikes to cruisers – available for rent.

7. Hit the links

Two award-winning courses designed by top talent are ready to greet all visitors. Book a tee time at either the Ridge or Predator course to take advantage of a range of terrain set on a stunning backdrop. Each course is reserved for member-only play every other day.

8. Enjoy dinner out

Fuel up on pasta at Pallino’s Italian bistro or indulge in upscale cuisine at Range Lounge & Grill, which both offer a full-service dining environment. Both provide an ideal spot for residents, friends and family to gather over memorable meals.

Looking to eat in or grab a quick bite? The Commonage Market sells groceries, local B.C. wine and other necessities.

9. Meet new people

Expand your friends list and meet more neighbours with events that bring the whole community together. From the rodeo to bocce tournaments, there are opportunities for people of all tastes to get involved and make new connections.

10. Unwind at Sparking Hill

Activities aside, sometimes you just need to lay back and relax. The nearby KurSpa features world-famous facilities and treatments to help you do just that.

From hot steam rooms to a Cryo cold chamber, the spa at Sparking Hill provides Predator Ridge residents and their guests with exclusive access to the breath-taking facility.



