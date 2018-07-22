

CTV Vancouver





A pair of hikers had to be airlifted out of the Buntzen Lake area after they were stung by hornets Sunday.

Members of Coquitlam Search and Rescue were first dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. and were able to reach one of the subjects on the Diez Vistas trail about half an hour later, according to a series of tweets from the organization.

"Another member of the subject's party was stung, and we're going to long line that person out next," Coquitlam SAR tweeted just after 3 p.m.

The second hiker was airlifted out of the area about half an hour later.

Rescuers are warning the public to be cautious around wasp and hornet nests in the backcountry, adding that BC Parks has been contacted to address the nest found on the Diez Vistas trail.