Highway 97 reopens after semi accident near Kelowna airport

A still from DriveBC's camera south of Vernon, B.C. shows an empty stretch of Highway 97. The area is closed in both directions following a collision on Highway 97 Dec. 30. A still from DriveBC's camera south of Vernon, B.C. shows an empty stretch of Highway 97. The area is closed in both directions following a collision on Highway 97 Dec. 30.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener