Highway 97 reopens after semi accident near Kelowna airport

Authorities have reopened a stretch of highway near the Kelowna airport that was blocked off Friday morning following a semi-truck accident.

The semi jackknifed on Highway 97 near the Ellison Lake pull-out at around 11 a.m., temporarily bringing traffic on the busy route to a standstill.

DriveBC confirmed the reopening around three hours later. Kelowna RCMP said drivers should expect traffic to be slow-moving Friday afternoon.

"RCMP is reminding drivers to slowdown on the roads as slippery sections have been reported up and down the Valley," the detachment said in a news release.

"If you are traveling today give yourself some extra time to get to your destination and leave space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you."

As of noon, DriveBC warned there were slippery areas for a 36-kilometre stretch of the highway between Campbell Road and Crystal Waters Road.