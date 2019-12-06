VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man they describe as a "high risk" missing person.

Adam Summers has been missing since Wednesday night, the Delta Police Department said in a news release the next day.

The 30-year-old was last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital at King George Highway and 96 Avenue.

Delta PD spokesperson Cris Leykauf said Summers' family is concerned about his well-being, and "urgently wish" to find him.

"He may be making his way to Ladner. Please call police right away if you have any information about where Adam may be found," Leykauf said in a statement.

Summers is described as white, 5'9" and 155 pounds. He has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey, white and black poncho-style hoodie, black ball cap, blue jeans and black shoes, police say.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.