High-crash drivers and drivers who live in urban areas with a high rate of crashes could be paying more under a wide-ranging revamp of provincial automobile insurance.

But ICBC says these chances aren’t going to affect its projected losses of $1.3 billion last fiscal year – it’s just a way of trying to make the system fairer.

“British Columbians have told us they expect the premiums they pay to be fair,” said Attorney-General David Eby in a press conference in Victoria.

Around 80 per cent of drivers are eligible for the maximum discounts right now – a situation that doesn’t reflect the reality on the roads, ICBC officials said, detailing the first major change in the rate model in the past 30 years.

One of the first impacts that British Columbians will feel is that if a driver gets a ticket or a serious traffic conviction, related penalties will go up 20 per cent this fall, and another 20 per cent in fall 2019.

ICBC will apply for further changes from the BC Utilities Commission, with the expected changes to take place in fall 2019.

Crashes will now be linked to a driver, ICBC officials said, a major change from today, where an owner of a vehicle is responsible for the costs of a crash.

All drivers will have to be listed on the vehicle’s insurance, with 75 per cent of the premium calculated with the principal driver, and 25 per cent with a highest risk driver. Lending your car to someone will require purchasing unlisted driver protection insurance.

One at-fault crash will be forgiven over a period of 10 years.

Learners will pay an extra premium between $130 and $230, depending on where they live.

And geography will be a bigger factor in how rates are calculated, meaning people who live in denser areas like cities are likely to pay more. That’s going to be calculated with current data, rather than the 10-year-old data the agency is currently using.

About one third of drivers will see an increased premium, while two thirds of customers will be better off, officials said.