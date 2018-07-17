

The province’s auto insurer has released some troubling statistics about crashes in B.C., saying they’re at an all-time high province-wide.

In 2017, the province saw 350,000 auto crashes. That’s about 40 crashes every hour. It’s a 25 per cent increase since three years prior.

Those collisions worked out to $4.8 billion in claims last year.

ICBC warned that at-fault crashes impact customer premiums, and they will have an even bigger impact going forward while the agency moves to have higher risk drivers paying more.

At the same time, a new survey commissioned by the provincial auto insurer shows bad driving habits are a significant cause for concern. It suggested bad behaviours could be contributing to the high number of crashes.

Distracted, rule-shirking and aggressive driving was a top concern listed by drivers surveyed, more so than any other annoyance like road construction or congestion. But three quarters of drivers surveyed also admitted to displaying the frustrating behaviours themselves.

In light of the results, ICBC has launched a new online quiz to give drivers a refresher on road rules. ICBC suggested some people may have forgotten, and the agency hopes the online tool will help improve driving habits, and stop the increase in collisions.

“We all have a personal responsibility to keep the roads safe,” said ICBC’s interim vice-president Lindsay Matthews. “Not only will safer driving help to reduce crashes, it helps to ensure that customers are paying the lowest possible amount for their premiums.

