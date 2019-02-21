A report released Thursday recommends the urgent implementation of "heroin compassion clubs" and regulated sales to cut down on the number of opioid-related overdoses.

The B.C. Centre on Substance Use has added its voice to growing calls for fentanyl-free heroin for local residents with addictions.

It recommends a model based on cannabis compassion clubs and medication buyers' clubs that emerged during the AIDS crisis. The clubs were established to ensure the public had access to medical cannabis and antiretroviral medicines.

"Closely regulated heroin compassion clubs could drastically cut fentanyl overdose deaths attributable to organized crime's grip on the illicit heroin market," the BCCSU said in a statement.

The report argues that heroin prohibition leads to more violence, crime and death than would occur under a system regulated by public health officials. Removing drug dealers from the equation ensures a safer supply and keeps the proceeds out of the pockets of criminals, the report says.

Under the model suggested, heroin would be restricted to members of the clubs, and would be legally obtained from a pharmaceutical manufacturer, the report says.

Users could buy personal amounts of heroin from the club, rather than from a dealer, after being screened by a health care provider. They would have to consent to a process aimed at linking them with treatment programs.

The report released by the centre was written by experts including public health researchers and addiction medicine specialists. Also involved in the research were people who have lived through substance use and recovery.

"The proposal comes in response to years of evidence demonstrating that efforts to reduce the flow of both heroin and fentanyl into the province have failed," the BCCSU said.

Nearly 1,500 people died of overdose in 2017, and again last year.

"As a result, for the first time in the province's history, average life expectancy is dropping."

