B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer says there is no evidence at this time to support a change in the mask policy after a faster-spreading variant was found in seven schools within the Fraser Health authority.

Dr. Reka Gustafson says the current rules are based on the way COVID-19 transmits and the ability for people to comply with those guidelines.

But she says as with everything else in this pandemic, health officials continue to learn and review the evidence.

Children in elementary school are not required to wear masks.