Here's why officials expect fall Omicron wave to be worse than current one
The latest Omicron variant is driving another surge of COVID-19 infections in B.C. that has left many people questioning if they should try and get a booster now or wait until cold and flu season this fall.
CTV Morning Live spoke with Vancouver Coastal Health's deputy chief medical health officer, Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, about the current rise in COVID-19 cases and what might be ahead.
"Although we're seeing a little bit of a wave now, this wave is not as significant as the last wave we saw and certainly not as significant as the first Omicron wave we saw (in the) winter," he said.
"We believe that future waves, such as the one we might see in the fall and winter will probably be more intense that this one because they'll be during that fall and winter cold and respiratory season when we tend to spend more time indoors and those viruses tend to transmit better."
Lysyshyn explained viruses don't transmit as well outdoors and, since it's summer, people tend to spend more time outside than in the colder months.
"Our focus now is protecting people during that fall wave because that's when we think transmission will be the worst," he said.
Currently, B.C. adults who got their last COVID-19 vaccine six months ago can sign up for another booster shot by calling to book an appointment. However, the provincial Health Ministry says this isn't recommended and is instead encouraging residents to get their next shot in the fall.
"We know that the boosters provide really temporary improvements in protection," Lysyshyn said. "We don't think people really need that now, most people, we think they will need it more in the fall."
The new Omicron variant currently circulating in B.C. – the BA.5 – is more contagious, but doesn't "appear to be any more severe," Lysyshyn said.
SHIFT FROM 'COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY'
In spite of the recent rise in cases, Lysyshyn said health officials have "shifted from a collective responsibility to protect the population to an individual responsibility."
Lysyshyn said most people are protected from serious disease from COVID-19 by being fully vaccinated and having a booster. As a result, he said, some people might not need to take extra precautions.
Others with more vulnerable immune systems might choose to use extra layers of protection, like wearing masks or limiting some social interactions.
"At this stage we expect COVID to be with us for a long time," he said. "We expect to see these continual waves and we want people to be able to live their lives as well."
Watch CTV Morning Live's full interview with Dr. Mark Lysyshyn in the video player above
