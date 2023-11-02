Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets

Swifties, mark your calendars.

Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.

The pop star will be playing BC Place on Dec. 6, 7, and 8, 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of bringing Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour, to Vancouver, giving fans the experience of a lifetime,” said Terrie Tweddle, spokesperson for Rogers Communications Inc., which is presenting the tour.

For those who want the chance to score tickets, registration for an online sale opened Thursday at 8 a.m. and runs through Saturday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, registered fans will get an email telling them if they've been added to a list of people who get first dibs at tickets or placed on a waitlist. The actual sale will start the following day, open only to those whose access has been confirmed.

The only other Canadian city Swift is set to visit is Toronto, where she will play six shows in November of next year.

Those shows were added earlier this year after an outcry over the fact that no Canadian dates had been scheduled. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those who posted to social media asking the star to reconsider.