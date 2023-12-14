Here's the story behind the 'Charlie Brown' tree at the B.C. Legislature

The decorations and the lights twinkle magically, yet some have noticed the limbs on this years Christmas tree at the B.C. Legislature are more spindly and sparse than in past years.

The 28-foot, 30-year-old Western White Pine has drawn comparisons to the tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas. And just like that tree, there's a story behind why and how it was chosen.

The tree was donated by the Fleming family, who have been providing one for the past 53 years.

Joan Fleming’s brother, Mike, started the tradition. He passed away in 2018. But Joan is still still running Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm tree and continuing with the same spirit.

“Some people can't have Christmas trees in their house or apartment, and he wanted them to be able to go to the legislature and see a beautiful tree,” said Fleming on Wednesday.

There’s no doubt this year's tree is not as bushy a variety as past years — some saying it's befitting a bel- tightening budget.

“If birds land in that tree they're in trouble, those are pretty skinny branches,” saidn oe passerby in the rotunda.

But beauty of course is in the eye of the beholder,-and plenty approve of how this one looks.

“Actually it’s kind of beautiful — I’ve never seen a real Christmas tree,” said another passerby.

“A little sparser than years before but I think that gives it more character, and I love how glittery it is” remarked another admirer.

The character of the conifer has also caught the eye of House Speaker, Raj Chouhan.

"The tree has its own character. Everybody in the building — we love it,” said Chouhan.

The Flemings chose this tree for the B.C. Legislature this year in part because of what Western White Pines represent.

“It is a symbol of peace and we couldn't need peace anymore than we do right now in this world,” said Joan from her Saanichton tree farm.

While this year’s tree might have fewer branches than some, it seems to make up for it for it in other ways.

“It’s just that community spirit — that spirit of Christmas — that you know, we all know look at it and enjoy,” said a smiling Chouhan.