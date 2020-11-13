VANCOUVER -- The holiday season is fast approaching but like many things this year, there's uncertainty surrounding a Christmas tradition.

Each winter, Santa Claus meets with thousands of kids at malls across B.C. to ask what they want for Christmas and staff at one shopping centre are working hard to keep the tradition alive during the pandemic.

“We looked at all the possibilities and went from Plan A all the way to Z,” said Kyla Way, marketing director at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

With approval from Fraser Health, the shopping centre has been able to relocate Santa to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The holiday décor and photo area are now set up inside a vacant farm-market attached to the mall which has big garage style doors to keep create what organizers call an “open air” setting.

Families will need to book a time to see Santa in advance and one household of up to six people can see him at a time.

“Santa will always be two-meters away and he will be able to talk to them about their wish list from a distance. It will be nice they will be able to see him but in a safe way,” Way said.

Santa will be separated from families by plexiglass that will not appear in the photo.

In a statement, the province’s health ministry confirmed visits must “adhere to COVID-19 safety plans.”

“COVID-19 isn’t taking time off for the holidays, so we need to stay vigilant,” the statement said.