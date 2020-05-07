VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has outlined its plan to reopen the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic under guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. Below is a list of services that will be allowed to reopen and when.

Looking for something more in-depth? Full coverage here, including slides from the government's announcement.

Mid-May:

Restoration of health services including elective surgeries, dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractors, physical therapy and speech therapy.

The retail sector.

Hair salons, barbers and other personal service establishments.

In-person counselling.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs, as long as there is sufficient distancing measures.

Museums, art galleries, libraries.

Office-based worksites.

Recreation and sports.

Parks, beaches and outdoor spaces.

Transit services.

Child care.

June:

Hotels and resorts

Some overnight camping will be allowed in parks.

Film industry, beginning with domestic productions, in June and July.

July:

Movies and symphony, but not large concerts.

September:

Post-secondary education, with a mix of online and in-class.

Kindergarten to Grade 12.

To Be Determined:

Night clubs, casinos and bars.

Restrictions on large gatherings of 50 or more will remain in place.

Conventions and professional sports and concerts with live audiences.

International tourism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6.