VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has outlined its plan to reopen the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic under guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. Below is a list of services that will be allowed to reopen and when.

Looking for something more in-depth? Full coverage here, including slides from the government's announcement.

Mid-May:

  • Restoration of health services including elective surgeries, dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractors, physical therapy and speech therapy.
  • The retail sector.
  • Hair salons, barbers and other personal service establishments.
  • In-person counselling.
  • Restaurants, cafes, pubs, as long as there is sufficient distancing measures.
  • Museums, art galleries, libraries.
  • Office-based worksites.
  • Recreation and sports.
  • Parks, beaches and outdoor spaces.
  • Transit services.
  • Child care.

June:

  • Hotels and resorts
  • Some overnight camping will be allowed in parks.
  • Film industry, beginning with domestic productions, in June and July.

July:

  • Movies and symphony, but not large concerts.

September:

  • Post-secondary education, with a mix of online and in-class.
  • Kindergarten to Grade 12.

To Be Determined:

  • Night clubs, casinos and bars.
  • Restrictions on large gatherings of 50 or more will remain in place.
  • Conventions and professional sports and concerts with live audiences.
  • International tourism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6.