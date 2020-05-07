Here is a list of services that will be allowed to reopen in B.C., and when
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:43PM PDT Last Updated Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:45PM PDT
People watch the sunset at Kitsilano Beach, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has outlined its plan to reopen the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic under guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. Below is a list of services that will be allowed to reopen and when.
Looking for something more in-depth? Full coverage here, including slides from the government's announcement.
Mid-May:
- Restoration of health services including elective surgeries, dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractors, physical therapy and speech therapy.
- The retail sector.
- Hair salons, barbers and other personal service establishments.
- In-person counselling.
- Restaurants, cafes, pubs, as long as there is sufficient distancing measures.
- Museums, art galleries, libraries.
- Office-based worksites.
- Recreation and sports.
- Parks, beaches and outdoor spaces.
- Transit services.
- Child care.
June:
- Hotels and resorts
- Some overnight camping will be allowed in parks.
- Film industry, beginning with domestic productions, in June and July.
July:
- Movies and symphony, but not large concerts.
September:
- Post-secondary education, with a mix of online and in-class.
- Kindergarten to Grade 12.
To Be Determined:
- Night clubs, casinos and bars.
- Restrictions on large gatherings of 50 or more will remain in place.
- Conventions and professional sports and concerts with live audiences.
- International tourism.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6.