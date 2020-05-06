VANCOUVER -- The next phase of British Columbia's COVID-19 response will allow residents to host a small group of friends for dinner, get a professional haircut, and play low-contact sports.

The plans unveiled by B.C. Premier John Horgan on Wednesday offer a pathway for a wide variety of business and services to begin reopening as early as mid-May, including retail stores, salons and barbershops, restaurants and pubs, libraries, museums and art galleries.

Crucially, they also promise the resumption of elective surgeries, and a return to work for dentists, physiotherapists, registered massage therapists, speech therapists and others in the health services sector.

Addressing the province from the B.C. legislature, Horgan acknowledged that relaxing restrictions might make some people nervous, but said the reopening will happen gradually and cautiously.

"Today we take our first steps," the premier said.

"Times are tough, but they will get better. We're going to get through this and we're going to come back even stronger."

Increased socializing

Included in the plans are guidelines for British Columbians to begin expanding their social circle beyond their own household for the first time since the province's strict physical distancing rules were imposed almost two months ago.

But officials stressed that should be done in a limited and thoughtful way to avoid causing new outbreaks that could reverse B.C.'s fragile progress against the pandemic. Horgan urged people to keep their "social circles tight."

Starting on the May long weekend, officials said residents will be allowed to have up to half a dozen people over for dinner or a backyard barbecue, and won't need to stay two metres away from their guests.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry even went so far as to say hugging between extended family members could be allowed, but only if they aren't among the groups considered at higher risk of severe complications due to COVID-19. Officials said people will have to make their own risk assessments when it comes to hugging, and that other types of visits, such as coffee dates with neighbours, should be less intimate.

Modelling unveiled by the government on Monday indicates British Columbians can resume 60 per cent of their pre-pandemic social interactions while keeping the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at a manageable level – but going beyond that would cause a sharp increase in infections that could quickly overwhelm health care resources.

Dr. Henry said people who live with a senior or someone with a chronic health condition should be especially cautious about increasing the number of people they socialize with, as each new contact increases the risk of bringing the virus home.

Getting back to business

When it comes to allowing businesses to reopen, the government said it's relying on industries to prepare and submit their own guidelines for keeping staff and customers safe, with help from WorkSafeBC.

Once those are approved, each individual business within those sectors will then have to demonstrate how it plans to follow the guidelines before it can open up again.

"Everybody has to be confident as we move to the new normal. We can't just say business are open, let's come and spend," Horgan said.

Child care centres, which are currently operating in a very limited capacity, will also be able to begin taking in more children soon. The province said there will be daily symptom screening for all kids and staff, frequent cleaning, and clear policies in place ensuring nobody who is sick shows up at a child care facility.

Looking further ahead, the province said hotels and resorts could be allowed to reopen in June, and that the film industry might be able to resume work on domestic productions as early as June or July. Those developments will depend on whether B.C. is keeping its COVID-19 transmission rate low, however.

Core guidelines for the public

While the relaxed restrictions announced by Horgan on Wednesday are sure to be celebrated by many people in the province, the government warned it won't hesitate to tighten the rules again if the virus begins to spread too quickly.

To help keep the caseload low, health officials issued a set of "core guidelines" for people to follow, including what are now very familiar instructions.

Physical distancing is still recommended when outside of the home, and people are encouraged to continue washing their hands frequently, covering their mouth when they cough, and avoiding handshakes.

Most importantly, people are still strongly urged to stay home when even mildly sick – whether they are suffering symptoms of COVID-19, a common cold or the flu. That means not going to work, and not going to the grocery story if at all possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.