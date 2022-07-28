Hepatitis A exposure notice issued for 2 Whistler restaurants
Health officials are warning patrons who dined at two well-known restaurants in Whistler Village earlier this month that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
Vancouver Coastal Health issued a hepatitis A exposure notification Thursday afternoon, recommending vaccination for customers who were potentially exposed to the virus.
The health authority said the exposure took place at Araxi Restaurant and Oyster Bar and Il Caminetto between July 4 and 20.
"Although the risk of transmission to the public is low, Vancouver Coastal Health advises anyone who consumed food at either restaurant during this time period to monitor themselves for symptoms of hepatitis A, which can take two to seven weeks to develop after exposure and last for about two months," a statement on the health authority's website reads.
According to VCH, symptoms may include fatigue, stomach upset, loss of appetite, weight loss and pain on the right side of the belly under the rib cage.
Other symptoms could include fever, sore muscles, jaundice, dark urine and clay-coloured stools.
Vancouver Coastal Health noted that hepatitis A, which can cause long-term liver problems in rare cases, will typically go away on its own, but that those showing early symptoms should see a health-care provider as soon as possible.
"Getting immunized with one dose of hepatitis A vaccine can help to prevent infection if given within two weeks of exposure. Therefore, VCH recommends immunization with hepatitis A vaccine for anyone who dined at either restaurant from July 14 to 20," the health authority said.
A free dose of hepatitis A vaccine is available for those eligible at more than a dozen clinics and pharmacies across the VCH region.
Those who have received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine prior to the exposure are considered protected, VCH said.
