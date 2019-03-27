

CTV News Vancouver





A heavy police presence could be seen in Vancouver's South Cambie neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 showed police officers as well as members of the Emergency Response Team with their guns drawn, but the scene did not seem frantic.

The incident appeared to be spread out across a number of blocks in the area of King Edward Avenue and Cambie Street.

CTV News is not revealing the exact location of the incident for the safety of those at the scene.

At least one man could be seen in handcuffs, and officers could be seen moving towards a house.

Cambie Street was closed to traffic between King Edward Avenue and 29th Avenue as a result.

CTV has reached out to the VPD for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available