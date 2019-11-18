

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A home in the Glenbrooke neighbourhood of New Westminster was surrounded by heavily armed officers Sunday night.

Neighbours told CTV News that at least three ambulances were on scene to start, but then at least eight police officers showed up.

At about 8 p.m., many officers in the area were seen carrying carbine rifles. Police were also seen going door-to-door questioning neighbours.

The home in question is on Osborne Avenue near 2nd Street. At one point, Port Moody police also showed up, but have since left. It is unclear if police in Port Moody have any involvement in this case.

New Westminster police remained in scene overnight, but they have not provided any details on the incident.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.