The mercury is rising on B.C.'s South Coast, triggering a warning from Environment Canada to watch for signs of heat stroke and other weather-related illnesses.

The weather forecaster says temperatures in many parts of the region will reach daytime highs of at least 28 degrees early this week, with overnight lows of around 16 degrees.

That's led to heat warnings in several areas of Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Environment Canada has also issued warnings for parts of the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island, including Victoria.

"These high temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year, however, please be aware of the health risks associated with hot weather," the warnings read.

"Check on older family, friends and neighoburs. Make sure they are cool and drinking water."

People are urged to keep an eye out for swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of existing health conditions.

The risk is higher for young kids, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people who work or exercise outside. And as always, drivers are warned to never leave people or pets inside a hot car.

Environment Canada said the temperatures should take a slight drop mid-week as an on-shore flow develops.