Stories about the wildfires sweeping through much of the province often end with destruction and devastation, but this one has a happy ending.

A group of firefighters were heading back from the Monashee Complex in the Kamloops, B.C. Fire Centre, an area of the North Okanagan where more than a dozen wildfires are burning.

The initial attack crew came upon an unlikely sight as they drove away from the fires: five puppies on the side of the road.

They contacted local authorities, the BC Wildfire Service said in a Facebook post. Noticing that there were no houses or properties in the area that the dogs could have wandered from, they decided to bring the dogs with them.

"They are now being well fed and cared for, and the SPCA has been contacted," wildfire officials said.

Within 13 hours, the post had been shared 2,400 times. Many commented that the photo and its subjects should be used for a calendar.

"I don't know which is sweeter, the puppies or the crew holding them. Thank you," one commenter wrote.

Another thanked firefighters for their compassion and their efforts to save all lives, including those of the canines.

Also on Sunday, officials posted that smoke in the Kamloops area continues to challenge firefighters' response. Sharing a photo taken from NASA Worldview, the BC Wildfire Service wrote, "Reduced visibility inhibits the ability to detect new fires and restricts and limits the use of aircraft."

A province-wide state of emergency has been in effect since Aug. 15. The latest information on ongoing wildfire efforts is available online.

Click here for information on how you can help, including how to avoid scams.