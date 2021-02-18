VANCOUVER -- Heartbroken friends of a man found dead in his Surrey home on Friday night have started an online fundraiser to help support his family.

On a GoFundMe page, Adrian Golofit is described as a beloved son, brother and friend, with a "heart of gold."

"Some of his fondest memories included dinner parties with his family, to gaming for hours with friends," the page said. "He loved everyone and would always find a way to make you smile."

The 31-year-old's body was discovered in his home by a friend on the evening of Feb. 12. Homicide investigators were called to the coach house near 194th Street and 66th Avenue just after 7:15 p.m.

On Saturday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang told CTV News the investigation is "truly a mystery," adding Golofit was not known to police.

"(Golofit's) family was completely blindsided from this news and they're devastated. They want answers and we want answers," he said. "Was it random or not random? These are obviously serious questions and it really goes into the heart of, you know, 'Am I safe in my neighbourhood?' And it's not easy for us when we say, 'I don't know.' But that's the best answer that we can provide at this time."

Golofit last spoke to friends around 8 a.m. on Thursday, and detectives are trying to piece together what happened between then and the time his body was found.

They are looking for any surveillance or dash-cam video, and are encouraging anyone with information to reach out.

Golofit's friends also want answers, and hope to encourage people to come forward if they know anything about the case.

In the meantime, they want to let everyone know how much Golofit meant to them, and how his loss has impacted many people.

"He enjoyed playing poker and could talk about it for hours. His excitement and passion were contagious," the online fundraiser said. "He was generous beyond compare, while never spending money on himself. He was truly just happy in life."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.