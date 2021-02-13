VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators were called to a coach house in Surrey Friday night after a friend found a man dead in his home.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 194 Street and 66 Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to police.

The victim has been identified as Adrian Golofit, 31, who is not known to police and does not appear to have any ties to gangs, said Sgt. Frank Jang, spokesperson for the Lower Mainland’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"This investigation is truly a mystery," Jang told reporters Saturday afternoon. "Was it random or not random? These are obviously serious questions and it really goes into the heart of, you know, 'Am I safe in my neighbourhood?' And it's not easy for us when we say, 'I don't know.' But that's the best answer that we can provide at this time."

Police initially described the incident as a "suspicious death" while they were in the process of gathering evidence.

They now confirm Golofit was murdered, but why he was killed remains a major question.

"[Golofit's] family was completely blindsided from this news and they're devastated. They want answers and we want answers," Jang said.

He said the 31-year-old had injuries consistent with a homicide, but would not disclose what kinds of injuries those were to ensure it does not taint or influence witness statements.

"It's very sensitive information to the investigation and we cannot let that be made public at this time," he explained.

Golofit last spoke to a friend at 8 a.m. Thursday and his body was found 34 hours later, after 7 p.m. Friday.

Homicide detectives are trying to piece together what happened during that window when he was unaccounted for.

Investigators are canvassing the neighbourhood to see if residents heard or saw anything. They are also looking for surveillance and dash-cam video.

They're asking any of Golofit's friends and associates of who have not spoken to police to contact them.

The forensics team was on scene Saturday and blood-splatter experts have also been called to assess the home.

The scene will be secured for a few more days as police continue to investigate.