    • ‘He’s got a wonderful legacy’ Canucks’ announce death of team dog Ryp after sudden illness

    Ryp, the Canucks team dog, is shown in this photo from his Instagram account. (Credit: Instagram/canuckspup) Ryp, the Canucks team dog, is shown in this photo from his Instagram account. (Credit: Instagram/canuckspup)
    Ryp, the four-legged member of the Vancouver Canucks, became suddenly ill last week, and the difficult decision was made to euthanize the yellow lab.

    The team confirmed that the dog passed away in a social media post, calling the 18-month-old pup "an incredibly special member of our Canucks family," sahring a photo of the dog in a Canucks hoodie.  

    “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Ryp’s sudden passing late last week. You and your legacy will not be forgotten."

    The star of many social media videos, Ryp soon became a fan and player favourite.

    He was also part of the Canucks’ association with BC Guide Dogs.

    “He's got a wonderful legacy because this is the first time we've had a partnership with the Canucks,” said the charity's CEO Bill Thornton.

    “Unfortunately, we do have that dreadful moment once in a while when we actually lose a puppy, as we have in this case,” he said.

    Early Thursday morning Ryp was not well, did not want to get up, or eat his food.

    He was taken immediately to an emergency clinic, where veterinarians discovered fluid around his abdomen and decided he needed surgery.

    “They found just a multitude of things that weren't right, and they felt that probably he would not survive,” said Thornton.

    “We always try and put the welfare of the dog first, and we had to reluctantly make the terrible decision that we would have to let him go,” he said. 

    The dog was named after former teammate Rick Rypien, who died tragically in 2011.

    “To us, the name Ryp represents the ultimate teammate,” the Canucks wrote when he was first introduced. “Ryp is courageous, kind, determined and supportive. He is a helper.”

