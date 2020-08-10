VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they're looking for an 88-year-old woman who has been missing from the West End since Sunday morning.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Christina Wallace was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., when she was leaving her home near West Pender and Homer streets.

Police say Wallace is "capable of walking long distances with the use of her walker," but that she may be disoriented or confused because has poor eyesight and hearing.

Wallace is described as an Indigenous woman, 5'3", and has a dark complexion, medium build and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, grey sweatpants and dark runners.

Wallace had her blue and black walker with her at the time, along with a red, wide-brimmed hat.

Anyone who spots Wallace is asked to contact 911 and stay with her until emergency responders arrive.