VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are looking for a high-risk teen they say went missing Thursday evening.

Quinn Beshara, 16, was last seen at his mom's house near East 39th Avenue and Chester Street at about 8:30.

"He is developmentally delayed, and operates at a toddler level. He suffers seizures, and will be in need of medication," Vancouver police said in a news release.

"Quinn has never gone missing before and his family are extremely concerned for his well-being."

Vancouver police said he's approachable and friendly, but likely afraid.

"We're assuming he's scared as he does operate at a toddler level, so just think of how a toddler would be if they're not with their mom and dad," Const. Tania Visintin said Friday.

Visintin said officers have been canvassing door-to-door looking for him and that transit police are local fire crews are also helping with the search.

Beshara is described as white and 5'11" with a slim build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and many freckles on his face. The teen was last seen wearing a puffy camouflage jacket, black pants with a red trooper face on the hip and black and blue runners.

Police say he's familiar with transit and often sits down to rest while out for walks.

Anyone who sees Beshara is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.