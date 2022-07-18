Have you seen Mackenzie Russ-Morrison? Police search for missing woman

Police are appealing for help finding a young woman who was reported missing three weeks ago, saying it is "believed" she was last seen on East Hastings Street in Vancouver.

Mackenzie Russ-Morrison is a 20-year-ol Indigenous woman who is described as 5'4" tall and 119 lbs. She may also go by the names Kelsey Cox or Courtney Cox, according to the Burnaby RCMP who issued a statement Monday.

Reported missing June 26, Mounties say "despite a number of investigative steps she still hasn't been located" and that police and loved ones are "concerned for her well-being.

Russ-Morrison lives in Burnaby and the last "confirmed sighting "of her was in that city, according to police who say sightings of the young woman on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call (604) 464-9999.