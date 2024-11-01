VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment

    A basketball player makes a layup in Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A basketball player makes a layup in Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    A university basketball star on Vancouver Island is speaking out about the treatment she's received as a transgender athlete.

    Vancouver Island University forward Harriette Mackenzie took to social media to detail what happened during and after a pair of home games against Canadian Bible College last weekend.

    The six-foot-two forward says in a video that she was physically targeted by her opponents, that the visiting team's coach, Taylor Claggett, went on a "tirade" about how Mackenzie shouldn't be allowed to play, and that a social media account linked to Claggett posted anti-trans messages after Friday's game in Nanaimo, B.C.

    Canadian Bible College, an evangelical Mennonite bible college located in Abbotsford, B.C., issued a statement late Thursday saying it feels Mackenzie's video "does not accurately represent all the events that took place" and that Claggett was "speaking out for the safety of her players like any good coach would do."

    Mackenzie says the treatment was "nothing new," and that she has been "outed and attacked" by players, coaches and fans across her basketball career, with people attributing her success to being transgender instead of hard work.

    Mackenzie says she's proud of her story and that queer, trans and nonbinary people belong in sport.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Thieves steal 2 Warhol prints, damage others in Dutch gallery heist

    Thieves blew open the door of an art gallery in the southern Netherlands and stole two works from a famous series of screen prints by American pop artist Andy Warhol and left two more badly damaged in the street as they fled the scene of the botched heist, the gallery owner said Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News